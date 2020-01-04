Boys’ Basketball: NC, Keystone, C-L Grab Wins Friday

OIL CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Devon Walters hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points to lead North Clarion to a 63-38 road victory over Venango Catholic in KSAC North action.

(Photo: Devon Walters (right) had 14 points for North Clarion in a win over Venango Catholic Friday.

Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Drew Gatesman had 12 points for the Wolves with Matson Higgins chipping in nine points and four assists. Josh Daum netted eight points and Jacob Bauer had five points, seven steals and five assists.

Andrew Burda had a game-high 21 points while going 8-for-10 at the charity stripe to pace Venango Catholic in the loss.

MONITEAU 61, REDBANK VALLEY 47

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Ethan McDeavitt exploded for 21 points and grabbed six rebounds as Moniteau earned a 61-47 victory over visiting Redbank Valley in KSAC South play.

Kyle Pry added 19 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Warriors with Quinton Scriven chipping in 12 tallies and seven boards. Gage Neal chipped in four points and eight assists while grabbing 10 boards.

Despite the loss, Bryson Bain led a trio of double-digit scorers with 13 points for the Bulldogs. Owen Magagnotti added 12 points with Chris Marshall chipping in 10.

KEYSTONE 73, CRANBERRY 36

KNOX, Pa.- Behind 22 points from Isaak Jones, Keystone topped visiting Cranberry, 73-36.

Colin Say added 10 points for the Panthers with Gavin Hogue and Troy Johnson each chipping in seven. Alex Rapp had five assists and four steals to go along with two points.

Matt McQuaide had 21 points in the loss for Cranberry. JT Stahlman added 12 tallies.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 71, FOREST AREA 24

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – Deion Deas and Hayden Callen combined for 37 points to lead Clarion-Limestone past visiting Forest Area, 71-24.

Deas tallied a game-high 19 points for the Lions with Callen adding 18. Curvin Goheen chipped in eight tallies while Mitch Knepp and Jordan Hesdon each netted seven. Goheen also grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four steals and three assists, while Deas had five assists and four steals and Callen six rebounds, five steals and two blocked shots.

Noah Burke paced the Fires with eight points and six rebounds.

