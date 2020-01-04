 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

BREAKING NEWS: Fire Companies from Multiple Counties on the Scene of Fire at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble

Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ 02:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

fire-truck-4-2-2WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire departments from at least three counties are on the scene of a working structure fire at Allegheny Wood Products located on Route 208 in Marble Washington Twp.

.

The call came in at approximately 2 a.m. for a structure fire, and multiple fire companies responded including companies from Clarion County, Venango County and Forest County.

Sources told exploreClarion that when firefighters arrived on scene an active fire was discovered.

Companies on the scene included but may not be limited to Washington Township, Farmington, Shippenville/Elk Township, Knox, Clarion, Strattanville, Tionesta, Seneca, Pine Grove and Marienville.

Stay with exploreClarion for more on this breaking story.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.