BREAKING NEWS: Fire Companies from Multiple Counties on the Scene of Fire at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble

WASHINGTON TWP, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire departments from at least three counties are on the scene of a working structure fire at Allegheny Wood Products located on Route 208 in Marble Washington Twp.

The call came in at approximately 2 a.m. for a structure fire, and multiple fire companies responded including companies from Clarion County, Venango County and Forest County.

Sources told exploreClarion that when firefighters arrived on scene an active fire was discovered.

Companies on the scene included but may not be limited to Washington Township, Farmington, Shippenville/Elk Township, Knox, Clarion, Strattanville, Tionesta, Seneca, Pine Grove and Marienville.

Stay with exploreClarion for more on this breaking story.

