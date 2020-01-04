Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Caramel Cream Crepes

Enjoy this sweet and delicious recipe for breakfast or as a snack!

Caramel Cream Crepes

Ingredients

6 tablespoons fat-free milk

6 tablespoons egg substitute

1-1/2 teaspoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

6 ounces fat-free cream cheese

3 tablespoons plus 6 teaspoons fat-free caramel ice cream topping, divided

2-1/4 cups reduced-fat whipped topping

1-1/2 cups fresh raspberries

1/3 cup unsweetened apple juice

3 tablespoons sliced almonds, toasted

Directions

~In a blender, combine the milk, egg substitute, butter, and vanilla; cover and process until blended. Add the flour; cover and process until blended. Cover and refrigerate for one hour.

~Lightly coat a 6-in. nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat over medium heat. Pour about two tablespoons of batter into center of skillet; lift and tilt pan to evenly coat bottom. Cook until top appears dry and bottom is golden; turn and cook 15 to 20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter. Stack cooled crepes with waxed paper or paper towels in between.

~In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and three tablespoons caramel topping until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon down the center of each crepe. Drizzle with remaining caramel topping; roll up.

~In a small microwave-safe bowl, combine raspberries and apple juice. Microwave on high for 30 to 60 seconds (or until warm). Using a slotted spoon, place berries over crepes. Sprinkle with almonds.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.