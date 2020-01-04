Corbett Has Game of His Life as Karns City Topples Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – Caiden Corbett is why we love sports.

(Photo: Caide Corbett of Karns City scored a game-high 16 points and was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game)

Corbett is a 5-foot-9 senior guard for the Karns City Gremlins.

Going into Friday night’s game at Clarion, Corbett had scored 31 career points in 25 career varsity games including 26 in eight games this season. He had never scored more points in a game than the nine points he scored Dec. 11 against Redban Valley.

But on Friday night, Corbett had nine points 22 seconds into the second quarter and finished with a career-high 16 tallies, 12 in the first half, as Karns City shook off a slow start to beat Clarion, 70-55, in KSAC South action.

“Well, it felt really good first of all,” Corbett, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game, said. “But I just wanted to help my team out and get the win. That’s pretty much it.”

Corbett was on early when no one else from Karns City was, scoring seven of the Gremlins first-quarter points, and that was important.

Clarion took an early 11-2 lead, but Corbett hit a 3-pointer midway through the quartet to cut the lead to 11-7, and that seemed to stabilize things for Karn City, who trailed by just five, 18-13, at the end of eight minutes.

Corbett continued his strong play in the second quarter scoring five of the Gremlins first seven points of the frame, and his 3-pointer at the 6:11 mark gave Karns City it’s first lead, 20-18.

“It felt really good,” Corbett said. “I hope to keep it up and be consistent.”

After Corbett’s three gave Karns City the lead, Clarion took the advantage back one last time in the game, 23-20, with five straight points from Cal German, who scored a game-high 25 to go with six rebounds and four steals.

But Karns City followed a German basket with 4:13 left with eight straight points, including three from Chase Beighley, who had a team-best 21 points to go with four steals and two rebounds.

That 8-0 run helped Karns City the Gremlins take a 30-27 halftime lead, and head coach Chris Bellis attributed the turnaround to a change in defensive philosophy.

“We changed defense to start the second quarter,” Bellis said. “To our kids’ credit, they executed all the adjustments that we made. I thought each time we made an adjustment, our kids executed it, and that’s one of the reasons we were successful.”

The big change on defense was Karns City going away from a box-and-one on German, which didn’t work all that well in the first quarter considering Clarion scored 18 points with four different players scoring including seven points from German.

“We had a couple of ideas coming into the game,” Bellis said. “We went with Plan A, and obviously it didn’t work. So, we went to Plan B in the second quarter. And I felt that did work and the kids executed it well.”

Up three at the break, Karns CIty used a 13-6 run in the third quarter to get the lead to 12, 53-41, by the end of the quarter. Beighley and freshman Micah Rupp, who finished with 11 points, 10 rebounds, four blocked shots and a steal, both had five points during the quarter.

Bellis said having an athletic presence like Rupp has meant a lot this season for the Gremlins.

“He’s probably the first true shot block we’ve had here at Karns City in a long time,” Bellis said. “He’s still learning. I keep saying, we’re trying not to put too much on him. But, he’s fitting in well with the system, and he plays hard. He gives out team an athleticism that we don’t have or really haven’t had.”

Karns City also got a big lift with the return of Nathan Waltman to the lineup. Waltman checks in somewhere between 6-foot-4 and 6-foot-6 (in football he was listed at 6-4, in basketball he is listed at 6-5 and Bellis called him 6-6 Friday night), and gives the Gremlins an athletic big man who is hard to move. He finished with 10 points and three rebounds.

“I loved it,” Corbett said of having Waltman back in the lineup. “He’s a really good player, and I think he’ll do good things. I think it is just a team booster and all.”

Clarion tried to make a final run at Karns City and closed with nine, 55-46, on a basket by Hunter Craddock early in the fourth quarter, but the Gremlins went on a 15-1 run led by five points from Beighley and four from Waltman to put the game away.

Craddock had a strong game on the boards for Clarion with a game-high 14 rebounds, nine on the offensive end, while adding five points. Skylar Rhoades also hauled down seven boards to go with three points with Nick Frederick scoring six points to go with five rebounds.

The win improved Karns City to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the KSAC South, a game back of first-place Keystone. Clarion fell to 4-5 overall and 2-3 in KSAC South action.

Karns City is back in action Wednesday at Union with Clarion hosting Kane Monday.

KARNS CITY 70, CLARION 55

Score by Quarters

Karns City 13 17 23 17 – 70

Clarion 18 9 14 14 – 55

KARNS CITY – 70

Caiden Corbett 7 0-1 16, Cole Sherwin 0 0-0 0, Gage Cowowski 0 0-0 0, Micah Rupp 5 1-1 11, Chase Beighley 7 7-10 21, Eric Booher 0 0-0 0, Daunte Young 0 0-0 0, Logan Fleeger 0 0-0 0, Ethan McElroy 3 1-1 8, Luke Garing 2 0-2 4, Nathan Waltman 3 4-4 10. Totals 27 13-19 70.

CLARION – 55

Cal German 19 2-2 25, Beau Verdill 2 0-0 4, Kyle Porciello 1 0-0 2, Christian Simko 1 0-1 2, Hunter Craddock 2 1-2 5, Josh Craig 2 2-2 6, Skylar Rhoades 1 0-0 3, Nick Frederick 3 0-0 6, Mitch Geiger 0 0-0 0, Aiden Quinn 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-7 55.

Three-pointer: Karns City 3 (Corbett 2, McElroy).Clarion 4 (German 3, Rhoades)

