Featured Local Job: Veterans’ Affairs Director

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a full-time Veterans’ Affairs Director (40 hrs./wk.) to work within the Venango County Veterans’ Affairs Office.

Required qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in human services or related field; training in management and benefit administration preferred. Veteran’s status and some knowledge of veteran benefits required; applied computer knowledge/training also required. Must have at least two years’ experience in counseling or administrative services. Experience may substitute for degree.

Position benefits include fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance premiums for the employee as well as participation in the county defined benefit pension program, and more.

Applications may be obtained online by visiting www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process or in-person at the Venango County Human Resources Department located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323. Completed applications should be returned to same address no later than Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 by 4:00 PM. For further information, call 814-432-9556 or e-mail krmiller@co.venango.pa.us. EOE M/F D/V

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.