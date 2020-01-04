Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Jan. 3 scores.
BOYS
AML
Kane 68, Sheffield 33
Elk County Catholic 52, DuBois Central Catholic 25
Brockway 54, Curwensville 39
D9 LEAGUE
Bradford 53, St. Marys 49
Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 36
KSAC
North Clarion 63, Venango Catholic 38
Moniteau 61, Redbank Valley 47
Keystone 73, Cranberry 36
Karns City 70, Clarion 55
Clarion-Limestone 71, Forest Area 24
NON-CONFERENCE
Clearfield 65, Otto-Eldred 40
Coudersport 50, Ridgway 39
GIRLS
AML
Brockway 64, Curwensville 19
Kane 52, Sheffield 16
Elk County Catholic 48, DuBois Central Catholic 36
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 44, Bradford 27
KSAC
Cranberry 38, Keystone 25
Redbank Valley 62, Moniteau 40
Clarion 44, Karns City 43, overtime
North Clarion 57, Venango Catholic 17
Clarion-Limestone 55, Forest Area 21
NTL
Northern Potter 37, Oswayo Valley 17
Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 42
Smethport 30, Cameron County 29
Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 13
NON-CONFERENCE
Saltsburg 62, Brookville 46
Punxsutawney 48, Clearfield 27
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.