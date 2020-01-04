Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 3 scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 68, Sheffield 33

Elk County Catholic 52, DuBois Central Catholic 25

Brockway 54, Curwensville 39

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 53, St. Marys 49

Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 36

KSAC

North Clarion 63, Venango Catholic 38

Moniteau 61, Redbank Valley 47

Keystone 73, Cranberry 36

Karns City 70, Clarion 55

Clarion-Limestone 71, Forest Area 24

NON-CONFERENCE

Clearfield 65, Otto-Eldred 40

Coudersport 50, Ridgway 39

GIRLS

AML

Brockway 64, Curwensville 19

Kane 52, Sheffield 16

Elk County Catholic 48, DuBois Central Catholic 36

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 44, Bradford 27

KSAC

Cranberry 38, Keystone 25

Redbank Valley 62, Moniteau 40

Clarion 44, Karns City 43, overtime

North Clarion 57, Venango Catholic 17

Clarion-Limestone 55, Forest Area 21

NTL

Northern Potter 37, Oswayo Valley 17

Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 42

Smethport 30, Cameron County 29

Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 13

NON-CONFERENCE

Saltsburg 62, Brookville 46

Punxsutawney 48, Clearfield 27

