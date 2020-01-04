 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Friday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 3 scores.

BOYS

AML

Kane 68, Sheffield 33
Elk County Catholic 52, DuBois Central Catholic 25
Brockway 54, Curwensville 39

D9 LEAGUE

Bradford 53, St. Marys 49
Brookville 70, Punxsutawney 36

KSAC

North Clarion 63, Venango Catholic 38
Moniteau 61, Redbank Valley 47
Keystone 73, Cranberry 36
Karns City 70, Clarion 55
Clarion-Limestone 71, Forest Area 24

NON-CONFERENCE

Clearfield 65, Otto-Eldred 40
Coudersport 50, Ridgway 39

GIRLS

AML

Brockway 64, Curwensville 19
Kane 52, Sheffield 16
Elk County Catholic 48, DuBois Central Catholic 36

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 44, Bradford 27

KSAC

Cranberry 38, Keystone 25
Redbank Valley 62, Moniteau 40
Clarion 44, Karns City 43, overtime
North Clarion 57, Venango Catholic 17
Clarion-Limestone 55, Forest Area 21

NTL

Northern Potter 37, Oswayo Valley 17
Coudersport 52, Port Allegany 42
Smethport 30, Cameron County 29
Otto-Eldred 53, Austin 13

NON-CONFERENCE

Saltsburg 62, Brookville 46
Punxsutawney 48, Clearfield 27


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.