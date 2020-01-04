Friday’s Girls’ Basketball Roundup: Clarion Holds Off Karns City in Overtime; Keystone Falls to Cranberry

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Clarion hit 5 of 6 free throws in overtime to outlast Karns City, 44-43, for a KSAC South road victory.

(Photo of Clarion’s Jordan Best, who scored four of the Lady Cats points in overtime Friday. Photo by Kim Constantino)

The Lady Cats trailed by four, 29-25, going to the fourth quarter but got five fourth-quarter points from Kait Constantino and a big fourth-quarter 3-pointer from Ava Cherico to tie the game at 37 at the end of regulation.

Then in overtime, Jordan Best scored four points, while going 2 of 2 from the free-throw line, and Payton Simko was also 2-for-2 from the line to help Clarion pull out the win.

Down three, 44-41, Karns City had a chance to tie the game late, but Emma Johns elected for the two-point play with three seconds left to cut the deficit to one, and the Lady Gremlins couldn’t stop the clock.

Constantino had a game-high 21 points but had some uncharacteristic struggles from the line going 11 of 17, although she hit her final three in the fourth quarter. Best added nine points for Clarion with Simko and Cherico each scoring six.

Johns led Karns City with 14 points, all after halftime, with Brooke Manuel adding eight points and Rossi McMillen six points and 10 rebounds.

CRANBERRY 38, KEYSTONE 25

SENECA, Pa. – Maddie Cornelius scored 11 points to lead a balanced Cranberry effort in a key 38-25 win over Keystone in KSAC South play.

Kaia Dean chipped in 10 points for the Berries, who handed Keystone its first KSAC South loss, while Megan Hadden added eight tallies. Ava Ferringer (11 rebounds, 4 points) and Kaylie Bruce (7 rebounds, 5 points) hit the boards hard for Cranberry.

Emily Lauer scored 10 points for Keystone with Danae Hurrelbrink scoring seven.

REDBANK VALLEY 62, MONITEAU 40

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Madison Foringer netted 20 points to lead a balanced offensive attack in Redbank Valley’s 62-40 victory over visiting Moniteau in KSAC South play.

Tara Hinderliter added 19 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Alivia Huffman had eight tallies and Lauren Smith chipped in six.

Ashlyn Pry had 20 points and eight rebounds to pace the Lady Warriors in the loss.

NORTH CLARION 57, VENANGO CATHOLIC 17

OIL CITY, Pa. – Mackenzie Bauer and Abby Gatesman combined to score 31 points to lead North Clarion to a 57-17 win at Venango Catholic in KSAC North play.

Bauer led North Clarion with 16 points with Gatesman adding 15. Gabby Schmader chipped in seven points.

Mariah Wessell led Venango Catholic with seven points with Emmy Ekis adding six.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 55, FOREST AREA 21

MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Anna Kennemuth exploded for 23 points as visiting Clarion-Limestone topped Forest Area, 55-21.

Francis Milliron added 13 points for the Lady Lions with Sydney Simpson and Kendall Dunn each chipping in five tallies.

Jen Lander paced the Fires with six points.

