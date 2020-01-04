Judge Seidle-Patton, First Female Judge in Clarion County Sworn In

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The main courtroom in the Clarion County Courthouse was packed on Friday afternoon for the historic swearing-in of Sara Seidle-Patton, Clarion County’s first ever female female Judge of Common Pleas.

President Judge James Arner, who is retiring from the role of President Judge for Clarion County, presided over the ceremony. It was attended by Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John H. Foradora, all of Clarion County’s magisterial district judges, the Clarion County commissioners, and several other court and municipal officials.

Judge Arner opened by welcoming the guests and commenting on the historic nature of the ceremony.

“Sara Seidle-Patton is the first woman to serve as judge in Clarion County. Sara possesses all of the qualifications and characteristics of an excellent jurist: a willingness to work to do the job right, the ability to research the law and communicate effectively, an understand of the need for impartiality, and compassion and common sense.”

He also noted that the position of President Judge in Clarion County differs from judicial positions in many other, more heavily populated counties, which often have multiple judges who serve in specialized areas, while the President Judge in Clarion County decides many different types of cases.

“As the judge, Sara will deal first hand and directly with really difficult issues facing our society which present themselves in court – contentious child custody cases, cases of child abuse and neglect, domestic violence, criminal conduct including serious drug and alcohol addiction, and concerns for the safety and security of participants in court – and it’s appropriate to commend Sara for her willingness to take on these difficult issues and to strive to improve the lives of people who come before the court.”

He also offered some words of advice from his years of experience.

“You will not often hear about how your decisions have affected people, but just know and trust that you have a positive impact on people’s lives. Also, do resist attempts by others to restrict your ability, and the ability of other judges, to exercise discretion and good judgement. That’s what the voters have elected you to do. And finally, remember you have the constant and unwavering support of your family and your friends and of the good people of Clarion County who have elected you, and you can depend on them.”

Fr. Monty Sayers of Immaculate Conception Church then offered the invocation, reading a prayer he noted was written in 1789 by Archbishop John Carol to honor the inauguration of George Washington as president, and has been used during many inauguration ceremonies since that day.

Following the invocation, Seidle-Patton’s associates from her former law practice, Ashley Urik and Christy Logue, presented the commission and offered their congratulations.

Judge Arner then administered the oath of office, with Seidle-Patton’s husband, Michael, also participating.

Seidle-Patton was then presented with her robe and gavel by her husband and her daughter, Samantha.

She then took her seat on the bench and addressed those who were gathered.

“When I was thinking about the remarks that I wanted to make today, one statement, or one phrase kept coming to my mind and that’s quality of life,” Seidle-Patton said.

“Thinking about what this position means to me and what I think it means to the people of Clarion County is that we have the responsibility and the ability to promote the quality of life of this place that we call home.”

Seidle-Patton went on to note that she had recently observed sessions of treatment court and behavioral health court, and was able to see some particular cases where the system had made a positive impact on the lives of the individuals in the programs.

“Reflecting on this job I have ahead of me gives me a lot of positivity and lets me know that the work that we do here and the work that I’m embarking on really does impact the quality of life of the individuals that live here in our county and that’s something that it’s my goal to continue,” she stated.

She also spoke about the need for additional programs within the court system.

“I want to see more programs like our behavioral health and treatment court. A division of our court system that has been important to me is our Children and Youth Services, which has faced a lot of challenges in recent years, and it needs some special attention, so it’s my goal to see some of those positive reactions and those very thankful comments and thankful participants interacting with the court system in all facets of our court system, especially with those children and families that are involved in our court as well.

“I’m hoping to bring that positivity and that improving the quality of life of those individuals to different areas where I’ll be working, along with the other many competent individuals that we have working here in our court system along with me, and I look forward to the challenges that that will offer.

Seidle-Patton began her legal career as Assistant District Attorney for Clarion County and maintained private law offices in New Bethlehem since 2006 and Clarion since 2008. She was born and raised in Clarion and is a graduate of Clarion Area High School. Seidle-Patton attended Mercyhurst College in Erie, studying journalism and political science, and worked as a staff writer for The Leader Vindicator in New Bethlehem before enrolling in Duquesne University School of Law in 2003.

