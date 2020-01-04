Lisa Ann Terwilliger, 37, of Perry Twp., Parker, Pa. passed away at her residence after a brief illness Thursday evening (01-02-20).

She was born on March 24, 1982, in Clarion, Pa.

Lisa was a member of the West Freedom United Methodist Church and looked forward each week to attending the church service.

She enjoyed crafting of various sorts and delighted in caring for her doll collection.

She graduated from Cranberry School District and was also awarded her diploma from ACV School District at Foxburg.

She is survived by her mother Patty Terwilliger with whom she made her home. Also surviving are five aunts and husbands: Karen (Arnold) Reedy, Marcia (Shirl) Pollock, and Linda (Ron) DeHart, all of Parker, Denise (Randy) Kriebel of Callensburg, and Connie (Gale) Simpson of Virginia as well as numerous cousins.

Friends may call 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. Sunday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker and at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday from West Freedom United Methodist Church with Rev. Dan Myers, church pastor, and Pastor Amy Callander, her cousin, officiating.

Interment will follow at Concord Cemetery, Perry Twp., near Parker.

To send condolences http://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

