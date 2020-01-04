Matthew T. Say, 40, of Shippenville, Pa. passed away Tuesday morning (12-31-19) at 4:50 AM in UPMC-Presbyterian of Pittsburgh following an illness.

Born in Clarion, Pa. on Oct. 21, 1979, he was the son of Deborah Carrier Say of Shippenville who survives, and the late Edward R. Say who passed away June 5, 2018.

United Methodist by faith, Matt was devoted to the care of the land and animals that inhabited it. Animal husbandry was a calling to him. He was a true proponent of “farm to table” food supply.

He graduated from Clarion Area School District and attended Penn State University. He had been involved with social programs for a period of time.

Matt, as other members of his family, was an avid golfer and enjoyed music, whether singing or playing the guitar.

Loyal to his family and friends, he is survived in addition to his mother, a brother Brett and wife Monica of Pittsburgh, an uncle William “Bill” Say of Oil City and aunts Laura J. Urban of Clarion and Kathleen Mohney of Summerville. He also is survived by cousins Scott, Luke, Nathan, Alex, and Josiah.

Per family wishes, all arrangements are private, and the family is being assisted at this time by H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home staff of Parker.

