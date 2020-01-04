Newcomb Named to PFN Coaches Select Class 2A All-State Football Team

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (D9Sports) – Eight District 9 football players were to the 2019 Pennsylvania Football News (PFN) Coaches Select Class 2A and Class 4A All-State teams Friday.

(Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Clarion’s Austin Newcomb, a Clarion-Limestone student playing in a co-op with the Bobcats, and Clearfield’s Quentin Bloom were first-team choices at Class 2A slotback/H-Back and Class 4A offensive guard, while the other six were second-team choices.

The Class 2A second-team selections included Ridgway’s Robert Briggs at middle/inside linebacker, Brookville’s Kyle MacBeth at cornerback, Karns City’s Kaden Scherer at kick/punt returner, and Brookville’s Nathan Taylor at punter.

In Class 4A, the second-team choices were DuBois’ Chase Husted at tight end and Clearfield’s Jake Lezzer at cornerback.

Bloom’s selection to the PFN Coaches Select Team gave the Bison a pair of All-State honors this season, as he was also selected to the PA Sports Writers Class 4A team.

A Class 6A team was also named, but District 9 doesn’t have any Class 6A squads

District 9 had four players earn Class 1A and Class 3A honors Thursday, while a Cranberry athlete playing for Oil City was also named to the Class 5A team Thursday.

The PFN Coaches Select teams were nominated and voted on by the coaches. Coaches were asked to nominate and vote on their team’s classification. Some stuck to that while several others nominated and voted in other classes as well. In all, 246 coaches participated.

