Robert H. White, 77, of Franklin, PA. , died at 11:40 P.M. Dec. 31, 2019 at Sugar Valley Lodge.

Born March 13, 1942 in Erie, PA., he was the son of the late John & Dorothy Reagle White.

He attended schools in Wattsburg.

Robert worked in the lumber mill for many years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, changing of the seasons and watching wildlife and feeding the birds.

He also like woodworking and drawing.

He is survived by a daughter Cherry M offitt of Union City; 2 grandchildren Kenneth Muller and Ashleigh Muller; as well as seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a special niece Debra Craig of Arkansas and his friends at Sugar Valley Lodge.

He was preceded in death by brothers Edward Leroy White, James (Jake) White and John A. White III.

The Family will have a private visitation at the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

