 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Say What?!: North Carolina Couple Find Snake Cooking with Their Pizza

Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

North-Carolina-couple-find-snake-cooking-with-their-pizzaWAKE FOREST, N.C. – A North Carolina family said they lost their appetite for pizza when they discovered a snake had slithered into their oven and been cooked with the intended entree.

Amber and Robert Helm of Wake Forest said their kitchen filled with smoke while they were baking a pizza this week and they looked into the oven to discover a snake had found its way into the bottom of the oven.

Read the full story here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.