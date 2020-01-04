Say What?!: North Carolina Couple Find Snake Cooking with Their Pizza

WAKE FOREST, N.C. – A North Carolina family said they lost their appetite for pizza when they discovered a snake had slithered into their oven and been cooked with the intended entree.

Amber and Robert Helm of Wake Forest said their kitchen filled with smoke while they were baking a pizza this week and they looked into the oven to discover a snake had found its way into the bottom of the oven.

