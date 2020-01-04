UPDATE: Firefighters from Multiple Counties Still on Scene of Fire at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire departments are still on the scene of a structure fire that began early Saturday morning at Allegheny Wood Products located on Route 208 in Marble, Washington Township.

(Photo submitted by Joey LaCombe.)

The call came in around 2:00 a.m., and multiple fire companies from Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties responded.

Sources told exploreClarion.com that when firefighters arrived on scene, an active fire was discovered.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, firefighters were still on the scene as of 6:10 a.m.

The following fire companies were dispatched:

Clarion County:

– Clarion

– Farmington Township

– Washington Township

– Shippenville

– Strattanville

– Knox

– St. Petersburg

Jefferson County:

– Sigel

Venango County:

– Seneca

– President

– Cornplanter

– Pinegrove

– Rockland

Forest County:

– Marienville

– Tionesta

– West Hickory

Shippenville and Knox Ambulances were also called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for updates on this Developing Story.

Chris Rossetti contributed to this story.

