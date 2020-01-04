 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

UPDATE: Firefighters from Multiple Counties Still on Scene of Fire at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble

Saturday, January 4, 2020 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

82024459_1069630266720949_5909375554729017344_n (2)WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire departments are still on the scene of a structure fire that began early Saturday morning at Allegheny Wood Products located on Route 208 in Marble, Washington Township.

(Photo submitted by Joey LaCombe.)

The call came in around 2:00 a.m., and multiple fire companies from Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties responded.

Sources told exploreClarion.com that when firefighters arrived on scene, an active fire was discovered.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, firefighters were still on the scene as of 6:10 a.m.

The following fire companies were dispatched:

Clarion County:

– Clarion
– Farmington Township
– Washington Township
– Shippenville
– Strattanville
– Knox
– St. Petersburg

Jefferson County:

– Sigel

Venango County:

– Seneca
– President
– Cornplanter
– Pinegrove
– Rockland

Forest County:

– Marienville
– Tionesta
– West Hickory

Shippenville and Knox Ambulances were also called to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with exploreClarion.com for updates on this Developing Story.

Chris Rossetti contributed to this story.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.