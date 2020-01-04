UPDATE: Major Damage Reported at AWP in Marble

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Major damage is being reported following a fire that broke out early Saturday morning at Allegheny Wood Products in Marble, Washington Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

The blaze was reported around 2:00 a.m., and multiple fire companies from Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties responded.

When firefighters arrived, an active, fully-engulfed fire was discovered.

Multiple explosions could be heard around the time the fire broke out, and some nearby residents experienced power outages. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the morning.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the scene was cleared around 2:17 p.m.

While no official estimate has been released, sources say the mill sustained major structural damage.

Fire companies on the scene included Clarion, Farmington Township, Washington Township, Shippenville, Strattanville, Knox, St. Petersburg, Marienville, Tionesta, West Hickory, Sigel, Seneca, President, Cornplanter, Pinegrove, and Rockland.

Shippenville and Knox Ambulances and Marienville-based State Police were also dispatched.

No injuries were reported.

The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. (AWP), based in Riverton, West Virginia, operates 14 sawmill and dry-kiln facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is one of the largest hardwood lumber companies in the United States.

AWP acquired the Marble, PA plant in 2004. The facility has been operating in Clarion County since the early 20th century. Beginning as a small circle sawmill and owned by P.A. Niederriter; it was supplied by local families skidding logs with teams of horses and mules.

(Photo below submitted by Joey LaCombe.)

Chris Rossetti contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.