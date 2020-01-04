William H. “Bill” Conner, 69, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at his daughter’s residence.

He was born July 17, 1950 in Huey, PA, the son of Oscar L. and Mary Katherine (Anthony) Conner.

Bill graduated from Union High School in 1968 and honorably served in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked in construction for Local Union #1058 for 24 years. Bill was very involved in the community and was a member of American Legion Post 454, the former past district commander and manager of VFW Post 7132, a member of the PA Gun Owners Association and a member of the Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club. He attended the Wildcat Wesleyan Methodist Church and in his free time enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He will be deeply missed by his daughters, Billie Jo Conner and companion, Darren Laughlin and Christine D. Culbertson and husband, Kacey, both of Rimersburg; grandchildren, Hailey and Riley Kriebel, Dallas Laughlin, and Paxton, Alexi and Kylar Culbertson; brother, Richard L. Conner, of Rimersburg; and sisters, Jean Seybert and husband, Greg, of Rimersburg, Kay Culbertson, of Gailton, PA, and Linda Bowser and husband, Jerry, of Huey.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Kimberly A Birocco.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 7-9 PM on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 758 Main Street, Rimersburg.

Additional visitation will be from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at the funeral home, with Rev. Mark Deeter officiating.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, PA, where military honors will be presented by American Legion Honor Guard Post #454 and VFW Post #7132.

Contributions may be made in Bill’s honor to VFW Post #7132, 7132 PA-68, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

