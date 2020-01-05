A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today- A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 11pm. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Monday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 36. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39.

Thursday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday – Rain and snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.