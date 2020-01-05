Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

This sweet and delicious recipe is perfect for a casual get-together!

Chocolate Pecan Pie Bars

Ingredients

1-3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup cold butter

1/4 to 1/2 cup ice water

Filling:

4 large eggs

2 cups sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup butter, melted and cooled

4 teaspoons vanilla extract

2-2/3 cups semisweet chocolate chips

1-1/3 cups chopped pecans

Directions

~In a small bowl, mix flour and salt; cut in butter until crumbly. Gradually add ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Shape into a disk; wrap in plastic. Refrigerate for one hour.

~Preheat oven to 350°. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to fit bottom of a 13×9-in. baking pan; press into pan. Refrigerate while preparing filling.

~In a large bowl, beat eggs, sugar, and salt on high speed two minutes. Stir in flour, melted butter and vanilla. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour over pastry; sprinkle with pecans.

~Cover loosely with foil. Place on a lower oven rack; bake 20 minutes. Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes longer (or until top is golden brown and a knife inserted in the center comes out clean).

~Cool in pan on a wire rack. Cut into bars. Refrigerate leftovers.

