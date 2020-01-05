DCNR Secretary Dunn: Cook Forest Is One of the Best State Parks

COOKSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – As Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Cindy Adams Dunn isn’t supposed to have a favorite park. However, January 1, 2020, found her taking her first hike in Cook Forest State Park.

(PHOTO: DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn addresses hikers assembled for Cook Forest’s First Day Hike on January 1, 2020.)

While she stopped short of confirming the park was her favorite, she pointed out to 65 residents who joined her as part of the First Day Hike program that Cook Forest is where she decided to go on January 1.

“I like to say that my favorite park is the park I’m in,” Dunn told exploreClarion.com.

“But, when people ask me, and recently when the governor asked me, ‘What are the parks I must see?’ Cook Forest is always the first one I say.”

First Day Hikers had the perfect blend of snow and sun as they trekked about two miles to welcome the new year. The snow clung to the branches of the forest’s hemlock trees, offering a winter scene right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

“This is unique in Pennsylvania. It’s got the cathedral forest, the old-growth forest. Pennsylvania’s state tree is the hemlock; there’s no place I can think of in Pennsylvania that you can get a better view of hemlock,” said Dunn.

While the forest is one of the top attractions and an excellent opportunity to learn about hemlocks, Dunn said there is so much more.

As an example of another attraction in Cook Forest, she used the Clarion River, a federally designated National Wild & Scenic River.

The National Wild and Scenic Rivers System was created by Congress in 1968 to preserve certain rivers with outstanding natural, cultural, and recreational values in a free-flowing condition for the enjoyment of present and future generations.

A 13-mile stretch of the Clarion River flows through Cook Forest.

“One of my favorite canoe trips is to put in at Clear Creek and paddle down to Cook Forest,” Dunn said.

Dunn mentioned the scenery includes unique cabins from the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) era of the 1930’s and early 1940’s near Clear Creek.

There are also multiple learning opportunities through the environmental education center.

“The environmental education programs here are really among the best in the state,” she said. “You can learn so much by attending one of the hikes (offered by the park). There’s so much to learn about this ecosystem.”

When Dunn saw Cook Forest on the list of parks having a First Day Hike, she decided that’s where she was going to be on January 1, 2020.

“It’s not the closest,” she said. “But, it’s really one of the best in Pennsylvania. When I’m in Cook Forest State Park, it’s my favorite, and I can’t imagine going anywhere else!”

The park does have a few challenges.

Hikers learned from Carl Harting of Friends of Cook Forest State Park (who led the hike) that the hemlock trees are in danger from the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid (an insect that feeds by sucking sap from hemlocks). The pest first made its way to Cook Forest in 2013; however, a series of cold winters has helped keep the adelgid at bay.

There is also the challenge of replacing the steel bridges over many of the trails that have deteriorated to the point that they need replacing.

According to Harting, some of the bridges were flown into place by helicopter, replacing them could cost $100,000.00.

Across the state, there is a backlog dealing with infrastructure needs in the state parks.

“We actually have 4,700 buildings in state parks and forests,” she pointed out. “As any homeowner knows, roofs need to be replaced. Pipes need to be replaced. In the parks, we have water and sewerage treatment systems, dams, bridges, roads that need attention. With the flooding we’ve had, we’ve had a lot of bridges blow out across the systems and roads wash out. So, we’ve had even more expense than we expected.”

The goal of the state park system is to have the parks clean, safe, and ready to use, according to Dunn.

“You want the visitor – whether it’s a Pennsylvanian or somebody coming in as a tourist – you want people to have a great experience, to learn something to reflect positively on the Commonwealth.”

She looked around at people enjoying coffee and cookies after finishing the First Day Hike as an example of the enjoyment people get from the parks.

“The neat thing about the parks and forests is that they belong to all 13,000,000 Pennsylvanians. You want people to feel proud of that park that they own.”

