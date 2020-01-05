Governor Wolf Kicks Off 2020 PA Farm Show, Invites Pennsylvanians to Imagine the Opportunities

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf and Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding on Saturday kicked off the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show, inviting the show’s thousands of competitive exhibitors and nearly half a million visitors to embrace the 2020 theme and Imagine the Opportunities.

(PHOTO: Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s second lady, center left, reacts to a baby goat with Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf during the kick-off of the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Show.)

Throughout the eight-day event, Farm Show-goers will have a chance to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, its heritage, and the innovation driving its future.

“Food, fuel, and fiber. Billions in economic impact, hundreds of thousands of jobs. This is Pennsylvania agriculture,” said Gov. Wolf. “It’s an industry fueled by innovators and full of opportunity, and it’s all on display and ready to explore at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.”

“We’re challenging the industry to turn dreams to reality; to diversify and break into new markets; to walk a new path and exceed the demands; and to empower the next generation,” said Secretary Redding.

“We’re challenging Pennsylvania’s consumers to take every opportunity to support the industry; to visit farm stands and farmers markets; to look for local names at grocers; to make memories on Pennsylvania farms; and to feed the imaginations of our youngest Pennsylvanians through hands-on agricultural experiences.”

The ceremony began with a Pennsylvania State Police ceremonial color guard and the singing of the National Anthem by the Greater Harrisburg Chorus’ Sweet Adelines, winners of the 2020 PA Farm Show Oh Say, Can You Sing? contest. The event was emceed by Pennsylvania FFA President Timber Thebes of Perry County, and Pennsylvania 4-H Vice President of Operations Kelsey Bish of Clarion and Venango Counties.

This year’s Pennsylvania Farm Show features a variety of new exhibits to feed imaginations including a waterfowl habitat with real ducks and ducklings, mounted archery, a quilt trail, cider sales and beer tasting, and low stimulation centers that offer a quiet, peaceful escape for those with sensory challenges. In addition to these new additions, fan favorites such as the PA Preferred® Culinary Connection stage, So You Wanna Be a Farmer exhibit, chick hatch, wine and cider tasting, Farmers Market, half-ton butter sculpture, and famous Farm Show food court will return.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show is the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, featuring 12,000 competitive exhibits, more than 5,200 of which are animal competitions, plus 300 commercial exhibitors. The show runs January 4 – 11, 2020. Admission is free and parking is $15 in Farm Show lots. The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center is easily accessible from Interstates 81 and 83.

