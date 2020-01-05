All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: John Reed

John Reed served our country in the United States Marines.

Name: John W. Reed

Born: June 24, 1935

Died: February 9, 2017

Hometown: Willow Valley, Pa./Born in Clarion County

Branch: United States Marines

John spent his early years on a farm in Clarion County.

In 1954, he enlisted in the United States Marines.

He was laid to rest at the Rootville Cemetery, in Crawford County, Pa.

Click here to view a full obituary.



