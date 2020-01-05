District Court Judge Heeter Eager to Take On Challenges of Community, Serve Her Hometown

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – District Court Judge Jarah Heeter is eager to take on the challenges of the community and serve her hometown of Knox.

(PHOTO: Judge James Arner administers the oath of office to newly elected Magisterial District Judge Jarah Heeter on Thursday, January 2.)

Heeter was sworn in as Magisterial District Judge for District Court 18-2-03 at the Clarion County courthouse on January 2, 2020.

She won both Republican and Democratic nominations during primary voting in May of 2019, making her appearance on the November ballot a formality.

Cases from Ashland, Beaver, Elk, Richland, and Salem Townships and Knox, Shippenville, St. Petersburg, and Foxburg Boroughs will be presided in Heeter’s court.

District judges hear and decide lower-level civil and landlord-tenant cases. They also hear truancy issues and deal with all traffic citations and nontraffic summary cases. They’re also on the bench for the first proceedings in nearly all criminal cases.

A native of Knox, Heeter attended Keystone Jr./Sr. High School. She then attended Clarion University of Pennsylvania where she studied Communications and Political Science. After college, she attended Duquesne University School of Law.

She has worked as an Assistant District Attorney, as well as in criminal defense. She has experience as a Domestic Relations Hearing Officer, Mental Health Review Officer, and she has served on arbitration panels and as a divorce master.

After graduating from law school, Heeter returned to Clarion County and began her career as a law clerk with Clarion County President Judge James G. Arner.

As Arner prepared to swear Heeter in, he joked that he might have a difficult time learning to address her as “Judge” Heeter.

Arner also outlined some of the challenges judges face in their job.

“There is the responsibility for arraignment, the setting of bail, preliminary hearings, and finally, there can be hearings where judges are required to impose sentences,” he said. “Along the way, magisterial judges need to use their common sense and good judgment.”

Given her experience in the courtroom, Heeter told exploreClarion.com that she is aware of the challenges and willing to take them on to serve the community where she grew up.

“I have a pretty diverse background when it comes to the type of cases I’ve handled. I’ve done quite a bit of civil work, too. So, I’ve got a lot of diversity that has helped a lot get me prepared for this,” explained Heeter.

“As with any new position, it’s going to be challenging. I’ll be getting to understand the day to day things the office requires. I’m hoping to have things transition as smoothly as possible. That’s really my objective at this point, trying to keep things moving along and try to pick up where Judge Turk is leaving off and do my best.”

Heeter is stepping into the role vacated by Judge Amy Long Turk, who did not seek reelection.

Her roots in the community are deep, making her familiar with the challenges faced by the community and its residents.

“That’s one of the main reasons I decided to run. This is where I’m from, and it’s my home. I hope I can do a good job for the people and the community where I grew up.”

During his remarks before swearing in Heeter, Arner mentioned that when people are in court, they are not always at their best. They may be resentful and angry. Still, it is the responsibility of a judge to treat everyone with patience and respect.

Heeter said she realizes this is one of the main aspects of the job.

“I’ve had some experience with that, with what I’ve been doing in my career,” She said.

“You just try to look at yourself as someone who is trying to help people through a difficult time. You’re going to have juveniles come before you, and other people as well, with substance abuse issues who are dealing with problems.”

“That’s where I can do, not just what’s legally required, but also offer them the information on the programs that are available to help them during those times.”

“I’ve spent time in Judge Turk’s courtroom. I’ve seen her offer that kind of advice to people brought before her. That’s also how I would like to approach it,” she said.

It’s not required that magisterial district judges be lawyers, but Heeter considers her background as an attorney an asset.

“I think it will be helpful to have the experience of working in this profession to have a knowledge base and not have to start from scratch,” she said.

Several friends and family members were at Heeter’s swearing in ceremony. She says it’s the support of these family members and friends that helps her remain grounded while doing a job in which you often see the bad side of people. Heeter said she doesn’t focus on that.

“My husband has been really supportive. We’re Steelers fans. We like to go down and see some games. We try to make it to the Penguins games. We take trips down to Pittsburgh to see some shows to get away from the stress and have some time together.”

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.