Man Caught With Marijuana Grow Operation in New Bethlehem Due in Court on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing a hearing on Tuesday on felony drug charges after a warrant led to the discovery of a marijuana grow operation in his home.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Russell Foster Ceranski is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession Contr Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On Friday, December 20, members of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop D Vice Unit executed a sealed search warrant at a residence on Lafayette Street in New Bethlehem Borough, according to a criminal complaint filed on December 23.

Upon executing the search warrant, marijuana plants, processed marijuana, scales, and packaging material was located and seized, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Russell Foster Ceranski was then read his Miranda warnings and related that he told police that he grows the marijuana himself and sells it for approximately $10.00 per gram. He related there was approximately three ounces of process marijuana with a value of approximately $800.00.

Ceranski also stated that he purchases cocaine for approximately $1,700.00 per ounce and sells it for approximately $100.00 per gram, the complaint indicates.

He was arraigned in front of Judge Miller at 8:15 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.