State Police Searching for Fugitive from Sligo

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are searching for a Sligo woman accused of unlawfully using the ATM card of a person she was caring for.

Clarion-based State Police said an active arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Rayne Megan Watters.

According to police, Watters is accused of using an ATM card to make approximately $3,628.58 in unauthorized purchases.

Watters was given the card on August 24, 2019, while she was caring for the victim.

She failed to return it and continued to make purchases through October 16, 2019, according to police.

Trooper Timothy J. Reilly filed one count of Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use against Watters. The charges were filed on December 30, 2019, at Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

Any persons with information regarding this incident are asked to contact the PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710 and speak to Tpr. Timothy Reilly or call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

