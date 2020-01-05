Ruth L. Koziara, 93, a resident of 215 Prospect Avenue, Franklin, died peacefully at 2:38 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020, in The Caring Place of Franklin; following a period of declining health.

She was born December 21, 1926, in Franklin, a beloved daughter of the late: Frank A. and Clara N. Minnis Rodgers.

Ruth was a graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was married to George T. Koziara, who preceded her in death.

She had worked for a number of years as a licensed practical nurse at the former Franklin Hospital and at Polk Center.

She was a faithful member of The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church in Franklin.

She was happiest as a homemaker, and cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Leroy C. Milner, III of Rocky Grove; by her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as many close nieces and nephews.

In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters: Martha “Teen” Rossman, Elizabeth Culbertson, Mabel Mowry, Clara “Anne” Mechling and Josephine Zagar and by six brothers: Claude Richard, Wesley “Moss”, Kenneth, John, Frank, and Harry Rodgers.

In accordance of her wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial service to celebrate her life is being planned by her family and will be announced at a later time.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in her name to either: The Atlantic Avenue United Brethren Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323; The Christian Loving Fund of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th Street, Franklin, PA 16323 or to AseraCare Hospice of Erie, 12664 US-19, Waterford, PA 16441.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.

