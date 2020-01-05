Say What?!: Deer Crashes Through North Carolina Grocery Store

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. – Security cameras at a North Carolina store were rolling when a deer crashed through a glass door and slid through the business.

Wendy Sheffield, owner of Sheffield’s Seafood & Grocery store in Ocean Isle Beach, said she was behind the seafood counter when she heard a crashing sound and discovered there was a deer inside the store.

