Featured Local Job: Inspection Mechanic and CDL Driver

Minich’s Towing and Recovery is hiring an inspection mechanic and a CDL driver.

Minich’s Towing and Recovery is a local company that has been in business for over 80 years, servicing Venango County and surrounding areas.

Minich’s services diesel vehicles, regular vehicles, performs collision repairs and RV repair services.

Minich’s provides towing/recovery services for heavy duty, medium duty, and light duty vehicles 24/7.

The following positions are available:

Experienced Inspection mechanic – wanted for fast paced shop with a focus on customer satisfaction, someone who can handle small jobs or larger more involved jobs, scanner knowledge and/or diagnostic skills a plus.

They repair all vehicle types, diesel, regular vehicles and RV’s. Certifications preferred, must have own tools, CDL and/or Inspection license is preferable, or must be obtained in a reasonable amount of time.

Position is full time, paid weekly (Monday-Friday – no weekends). Wages based on experience. Benefits will be discussed at time of interview.

CDL Driver – Looking to hire reliable and motivated drivers to join our team of towing experts, with good problem solving skills, and who enjoy helping people.

They are offering competitive pay, and full-time hours to the right person, experience preferred, but we would be willing to train the right person.

The right candidate will be hard working and motivated, have a valid PA license, with a clean driving record, and be able to pass a background check.

Required to work one weekend a month and 2 nights a week. Regular hours are Monday-Friday. Benefits will be discussed at the time of the interview.

To apply fill out an application at:

1682 Riverside Drive

Oil City, PA 16301.

No phone calls please.

