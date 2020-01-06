A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Snow showers likely, mainly after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 38.

Thursday Night – Snow showers after 8pm, mixing with rain after 3am. Low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday – Showers. High near 51. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 58. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Showers. Low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday – Rain and snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

