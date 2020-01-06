Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Beef Barley Soup

Serve this hearty soup with homemade bread!

Bacon-Beef Barley Soup

Ingredients

4 bacon strips, chopped

1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium onion, chopped

4 medium red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

1-1/2 cups fresh baby carrots, cut in half lengthwise

1 cup frozen corn

1/4 cup medium pearl barley

2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans beef broth

1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes with basil, oregano, and garlic, undrained

1 – 12 oz. jar home-style beef gravy

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Mashed potatoes (optional)

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, cook beef and onion until meat is browned; drain.

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, layer the potatoes, carrots, corn, and barley. Top with beef mixture and bacon. Combine the broth, tomatoes, gravy, and pepper; pour over top (do not stir).

~Cover and cook on low for seven to nine hours (or until meat and vegetables are tender). Stir before serving. Serve over mashed potatoes, if desired.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.