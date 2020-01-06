 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Bacon-Beef Barley Soup

Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this hearty soup with homemade bread!

Bacon-Beef Barley Soup

Ingredients

4 bacon strips, chopped
1-1/2 pounds beef stew meat, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 medium onion, chopped
4 medium red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes
1-1/2 cups fresh baby carrots, cut in half lengthwise
1 cup frozen corn
1/4 cup medium pearl barley
2 – 14-1/2 oz. cans beef broth
1 – 14-1/2 oz. can diced tomatoes with basil, oregano, and garlic, undrained
1 – 12 oz. jar home-style beef gravy
1/2 teaspoon pepper
Mashed potatoes (optional)

Directions

~In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels to drain. In the drippings, cook beef and onion until meat is browned; drain.

~In a 5-qt. slow cooker, layer the potatoes, carrots, corn, and barley. Top with beef mixture and bacon. Combine the broth, tomatoes, gravy, and pepper; pour over top (do not stir).

~Cover and cook on low for seven to nine hours (or until meat and vegetables are tender). Stir before serving. Serve over mashed potatoes, if desired.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.