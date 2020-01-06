Clarion-Limestone’s Future Business Leaders of America Attend Regional Leadership Conference

INDIANA, Pa. – On December 19, Clarion-Limestone’s FBLA Club participated in the PA FBLA Regional Leadership Conference at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

[PICTURED: Samurah Curry (3rd place, Economics); Kaitlyn Aaron (2nd place, Accounting I); Sierra Brown (3rd place, Organizational Leadership); Loraine McBride (Advertising); Abby Himes (1st place, Introduction to Financial Math); and Angela Olson (4th place, Health Care Administration). Missing from photo are: Janelle Pezzuti (1st place, Business Calculations) and Emily Jamison (4th place, Introduction to Business).]

FBLA, or Future Business Leaders of America, is a club that prepares students for careers in business and helps students develop leadership abilities. Members compete honorably in competitive events at the regional level. If students place high enough, they are qualified for the State Leadership Conference in Hershey, Pa.

At RLC, these students took part in informative break-out sessions and an awards ceremony for the competitive events.

Moving forward to the State Leadership Conference will be Samurah Curry, Kaitlyn Aaron, Sierra Brown, Abby Himes, and Janelle Pezzuti.

