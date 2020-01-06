David Paul Grossman, 59, of Harrisville passed away peacefully January 4, 2020, at home with his loving wife and family at his side.

Dave was born October 11, 1960, in Grove City he was the son of the Samuel “Buck” Grossman and Geneva Huselton Grossman.

Dave graduated from Franklin High School. He was married to Debbie King Grossman, she survives. Together the couple had two sons Kenny and David.

Dave was a skilled auto body technician. He worked in local autobody shops like Harrisville Auto Body, McElhinney’s Auto Body in Clintonville and A. Crivelli in Franklin. Most recently Dave owned and operated his own shop, Dave Grossman Auto Service, at his home before becoming disabled in 2000. Dave loved to be surrounded by his family especially his sons and grandchildren. He kept a wonderful garden in the summer. Dave enjoyed a good detective show on tv with his favorite cat Lilly on his lap. He played the lottery regularly and enjoyed a handful of scratch-offs. Dave was a true car enthusiast.

Loved one left to cherish his memory; his wife Debbie of Harrisville, his mother Geneva Grossman of Harrisville, his sons David W. Grossman of Harrisville, Kenneth D. Grossman and his girlfriend Danielle Talley of Pittsburgh. Dave’s beloved grandchildren Connor D. Grossman and Sawyer I. Eperthener. Dave’s brothers and sisters Garner Grossman of Harrisville, Brenda Ward and her husband Rich of Harrisville, Barb Wike and her husband Gary of Harrisville and Wayne Grossman and wife Tana of Harrisville. A sister in law Diane Finley of Iowa and brother in law Ronald King of Florida. Numerous niece and nephews also survive.

Preceded in death by his father Samuel “Buck” Grossman, his mother and father in law Beverly and Ralph King, his great grandparents Loni and Elmer David McFadden, his great Uncle Lee P. McFadden, his grandparents Grace and Francis Huselton. Dave’s sister in law Verda “Sue” Grossman and a great-niece and nephew.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Barkeyville Church of God, 5433 Pittsburgh Road, Harrisville PA 16038. Pastor Brian Custard will be officiating from the church and assisting with the service will be Pastor Rob Guy.

The Jamison-McKinley Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

