ECC Boys, NC Girls Top Teams in Jan. 6 D9Sports.com D9 Hoops Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille

Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Wortman and GatesmanCLARION, Pa. (D9Sports) – The Elk County Catholic boys’ and North Clarion girls’ were unanimous picks as the No. 1 ranked teams in the inaugural 2020 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg.

(Photo: Regis Wortman (left) of ECC and Abby Gatesman (right) of North Clarion have helped their teams to No. 1 rankings in the Jan. 6 D9Sports.com District 9 Basketball Rankings Powered by the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg)

Both ECC (9-0) and North Clarion (9-0) received 30 voting points to gain the unanimous selection as the top teams.

Rounding out the top five (a full top 10 can be seen below) on the boys’ side were DuBois (7-1) at No. 2, Coudersport (6-2) at No. 3, Clarion-Limestone (8-1) at No. 4 and Keystone (7-1) and Ridgway (6-2) tied at No. 5.

Closing out the top five (a full top 10 can be seen below) on the girls’ side were St. Marys (8-1) at No. 2, Punxsutawney (7-2) at No. 3, Brookville (5-4) and Coudersport (6-1) tied at No. 4.


