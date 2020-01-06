 

Fire Marshal: Damage at AWP Could Be As High as $5 Million

Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

1D4A9366WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire that began early Saturday morning at Allegheny Wood Products (AWP) located in Marble, Washington Township.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Trooper Stewart, of the Ridgway-based State Police, told exploreClarion.com the fire at AWP that began around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, originated in an area inside the structure, on division two of the building.

When firefighters arrived, an active, fully-engulfed fire was discovered.

Multiple explosions could be heard around the time the fire broke out, and some nearby residents experienced power outages. Billowing clouds of smoke could be seen from several miles away as dozens of firefighters continued to battle the blaze throughout the morning.

While the point of origin of the fire has been determined, Trooper Stewart said the cause is still under investigation and will most likely take some time to determine.

Sources say the mill sustained major structural damage.

The damage is currently estimated at $3 million, but Trooper Stewart noted the first estimate may be conservative and damage could be as much as $5 million.

“I haven’t spoken to the insurance company about it yet,” Stewart said.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, multiple fire companies from Clarion, Venango, and Forest Counties responded to the scene of the fire.

The following fire companies were dispatched:

Clarion County:

– Clarion
– Farmington Township
– Washington Township
– Shippenville
– Strattanville
– Knox
– St. Petersburg

Jefferson County:

– Sigel

Venango County:

– Seneca
– President
– Cornplanter
– Pinegrove
– Rockland

Forest County:

– Marienville
– Tionesta
– West Hickory

Shippenville and Knox Ambulances and Marienville-based State Police were also dispatched.

The scene was cleared around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Allegheny Wood Products, Inc. (AWP), based in Riverton, West Virginia, operates 14 sawmill and dry-kiln facilities in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It is one of the largest hardwood lumber companies in the United States.

AWP acquired the Marble, PA plant in 2004. The facility has been operating in Clarion County since the early 20th century. Beginning as a small circle sawmill and owned by P.A. Niederriter; it was supplied by local families skidding logs with teams of horses and mules.

(Photo below submitted by Joey LaCombe.)

