Marlene (Boal Lynam) Gathers

Anna “Marlene” Lynam Gathers, age 83, of Shippenville, passed away Saturday evening, January 4, 2020, at Shippenville Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, following and illness.

Born October 12, 1936, in Clearfield, she was a daughter of the late Willard B. and Margaret R. Clark Boal.

She married Frederick W. Lynam and he preceded her in death in 1992. She then married Richard E. “Ed” Gathers in 1993 and he survives.

Marlene had been a department head in the cafeteria of Chandler Dining Hall at Clarion University.

She was of the Methodist faith.

Marlene loved to bake cookies.

Survivors include her husband, Ed, of Shippenville; four daughters: Cherie Ackelson (James) of Cranberry Township; Alicia Zampogna (Tony Michael, Jr) of Seneca, South Carolina; Brenda Klingler (Stuart) of Knox and Linda Schill (Brian) of Pittsburgh; nine grandchildren: Brittney, Sutton, Morgan, Zachary, Logan, Alex, Lucas, Derek and Brianna, and two great-granddaughters, Aemilia and Addalyn.

Marlene is also survived by a brother, Ernest Boal of Curwensville; three stepchildren: Timothy Gathers (Brenda) of Virginia; Kim Wells (Rick) of Statesville, North Carolina and Candi Shirey (Tom) of Strattanville; ten step-grandchildren and 10 step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Havens; a brother, Earl Boal and two step-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Anna Marlene Gathers to the Parkinson’s Foundation of Western PA, 575 Lincoln Avenue, Bellevue, PA 15202 or online at www.pfwpa.org

Online condolences may be sent to Marlene’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.