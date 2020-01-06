Melvin V. Tate, Sr. 87, of Franklin, passed away at 3:32 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at UPMC in Seneca.

Born on February 28, 1932, in Old Fort, NC, Melvin was the son of the late Ross Anderson and Christine Copney. He was married to the former JoAnne Greene, who preceded him in death on November 15, 2011.

Melvin was a member of Laborers Union #323 and worked at Shingledecker Welding prior to his retirement. Melvin loved the Lord and was a member of the New Life Family Worship Center. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his grandchildren.

Melvin is survived by his 14 children, Melvin Eugene Tate, Bob Tate, William Rutherford, Carl Anderson, Melvin V. Tate, Jr., Otis Tate, Jamie John, Robert McCool, Shelia Franburg, Melissa Rutherford, Stephanie Sloss, Penny Karns, Tina DeSchambeau and Tammy McCool. He is additionally survived by his 3 brothers, Ronald, Nathaniel, and Samuel Tate; his sister, Minnie Rutherford; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and wife, Melvin was preceded in death by his son, James Greggs; his daughter, Angela Philips; and his 2 brothers, Eugene and Harold Tate.

Family and friends will be received at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street on Saturday, January 11th from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. following visitation.

To send online condolences, cards, flowers, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

