Moniteau, Ridgway, ECC, Keystone Win D9 Competitive Spirit Titles

DUBOIS, Pa. (D9Sports) – Moniteau, Ridgway, Elk County Catholic and Keystone captured District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships Saturday at DuBois.

(Photo: Moniteau won the Small Division Championship at the District 9 Competitive Spirit Championships Saturday. Photo courtesy of Moniteau Athletics)

Moniteau won the Small Division Championship, Ridgway took home the Medium Division title, ECC captured the Large Division crown and Keystone was the Co-Ed Division champion.

Schools qualifying for the state championships included Moniteau and St. Marys in the Small School Division, Ridgway and Karns City in the Medium School Division and ECC in the Large School Division.

