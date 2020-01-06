Venango County Man Transported to UPMC Following Crash That Closed Congress Hill Road

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man was rushed by ambulance to UPMC following a crash that sheared a utility pole and closed Congress Hill Road on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, around 12:18 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 67-year-old David O. Dennic, of Franklin, was operating a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, traveling north on Congress Hill Road in Sandycreek Township, Venango County.

Dennic was negotiating the S-bend near Carpenter Lane when his vehicle continued straight rather than following the curve to the right and left the roadway to the left. The vehicle then traveling through a ditch and struck multiple mailboxes before traveling through several yards and striking a utility pole, shearing it off at its base, according to police.

The vehicle came to a final rest back in the ditch along the west side of the roadway.

Community Ambulance Service transported Dennic to UPMC Northwest for injuries of unknown severity. He was using a seat belt.

Sandycreek Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene and closed the roadway from Bully Hill to Pone Lane for a time until Penelec was able to replace the utility pole.

Dennic was charged with a traffic violation.

