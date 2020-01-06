Plans Unveiled for The Haskell House, Clarion’s Newest Venue

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Bauer-Wagner Group unveiled plans today for The Haskell House, a new event venue that will open later this year in Downtown Clarion.

Located at the busy corner of Main Street and 5th Avenue, The Haskell House will host weddings, banquets, parties, and other events.

“We want The Haskell House to be the premier event venue in Clarion County,” said Haskell House co-owner Jake Bauer. “This project presents a unique opportunity to ensure a big piece of Clarion’s history continues to be a part of its future.”

The 19th century building is one of the oldest in the County and formerly housed the new venue’s namesake – Haskell Furniture.

Co-Owner Joanne Bauer said 102-year-old Marcella Haskell, who owned Haskell Furniture along with her husband John, was ecstatic when she discovered the new venue was being named after her family.

“Even though she now lives in Arizona, Marcella has many fond memories of the furniture store and the Clarion community,” said Joanne Bauer. “When we asked permission to use the Haskell name, she was extremely excited and promised to attend The Haskell House grand opening.”

With the release of renderings, interior renovation efforts are ramping up at the building. The $350,000.00 makeover is being done entirely with private funding.

Jake Bauer said the overall layout of the first floor will be close to its original form. Workers from locally-owned Dolby Customs are restoring the building’s original tin ceilings, large wooden beams, and wooden staircases.

Original brick from a vault inside the building is being used to create a bar.

The building will also feature over 4,000 square feet of hardwood flooring, a bridal suite, a groom’s suite, two bathrooms, and a kitchen.

Brick restoration and foundation work was completed late last year and the building was painted red – a big change from its previous colors of grey, white, and black.

Additional exterior work will include the replacement of nearly 20 windows, a new roof, and new storefront glass.

When complete, the venue will hold approximately 250 to 300 people.

Coordinator Lexis Twentier said the company is already seeing a lot of interest in The Haskell House, and they recently booked their first event.

“As the building renovations have progressed, we’ve seen a major uptick in event reservation inquiries,” said Twentier. “We’re expecting to be fully booked on weekends.”

According to Jake Bauer, one common question about the new venue has been: “Where will everyone park?”

“We spoke to Clarion Borough officials, and there are nearly 600 parking places in the Borough,” said Bauer. “We’ll be able to reserve some spots close to the building, and there are multiple lots and street parking nearby.”

“If the town has the capacity to accommodate thousands of people during the Autumn Leaf Festival, it certainly can handle 300 people for a wedding.”

The Haskell House is expected to open in Spring 2020.

To book an event at The Haskell House, visit Facebook.com/HaskellHouse or call or text 814-227-8054.

