Police: Argument Turns Physical; Two Sligo Residents Face Assault Charges

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Sligo residents are facing assault charges following an alleged physical altercation in Monroe Township.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 38-year-old Nathan Duane Smith and 23-year-old Victoria Lynn Briggs, both of Sligo.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 30, Smith and Briggs were involved in an argument that turned physical at a residence located on State Route 68, Sligo, Monroe Township, Clarion County.

During the altercation, Smith and Briggs were shoving each other and throwing things at each other. Smith suffered an injury to his nose, while Briggs suffered bruises and a bleeding cut to her head, according to the complaint.

Smith and Briggs were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 10:30 p.m. on December 30 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Both defendants remain free on $2,500.00 each unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 14, with Judge Schill presiding.

