(Eleanor) Ruth McNulty Bowser, age 93, formerly of Knox PA, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020, in Fulshear, Texas.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Richard Lloyd Bowser, who departed just 12 days prior.

Born on March 4th, 1926 in Springboro PA, Ruth was the daughter of the late Rev. Ernest Oscar McNulty and Georgia Westfall McNulty, and the second of three children: Mary M. Smith (deceased) and Ernest McNulty(deceased).

Ruth and Richard Bowser lived in Knox for 35 years, lovingly raising their nine children: Richard Bowser (Marie), Timothy Bowser (Paula, deceased), Christopher Bowser (Roey), Rebecca Bemish (Jeff), Peter Bowser (Becky), Penelope Nejad (Bahram), Melissa Garrison (Eric), Mark Bowser (Sallee), and Jonathan Bowser (Maria). They were blessed with 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Throughout her life, Ruth inspired family and friends with her words and music. She devotedly played the organ for many years at the Knox United Methodist Church and piano at the Kelly Hotel but playing for family and friends brought her the greatest joy. Ruth immersed herself in words throughout her life, from her job at Clarion State Teachers College to her letters and emails lovingly sent across the country. More importantly, the letters she received were dearly cherished and regularly shared with visitors.

A deeply religious person, Ruth exuded grace and beauty in her daily life. Her ability to make each person in her life feel loved by patient listening, playful laughter or an encouraging hug is a treasure to those she leaves behind. Her joyfulness perhaps best emerged in her approach to her favorite games, Upwords, Cribbage, Dominoes or Casino, where she would be graceful in defeat but much happier if she prevailed. She would remind you that “Pride goeth before a fall,” and then triumphantly record her winning score.

Ruth’s family remain ever grateful for the richness she brought to their lives with her moral compass, faithful caretaking, and guarding family memories. All of her family and friends are forever thankful for her warm welcome, and her magical, musical laugh.

A memorial service will be held on a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Ruth McNulty Bowser to the Knox United Methodist Church, 9729 PA-338, Knox, Pennsylvania 16232.

Online condolences may be sent to Ruth’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

