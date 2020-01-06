 

Shirley D King

Monday, January 6, 2020 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

3Shirley D. King, 85, of Knox, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, January 4, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born August 14, 1934, in Nickleville, Shirley was the daughter of Ray and Agnes Snively Shreffler. She was married to her husband, Albert King, for 66 years. Shirley was an avid reader, loved going with her husband to casinos, and playing bingo. She was also a Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins fan.

In addition to her husband, Albert, Shirley is survived by her son, Rick King and his partner, Robert Yingling; her 3 daughters, Desiree Smathers and her husband, Rick, Kim Young and her husband, Kelly, and Julia Baker and her husband, Bill; her 5 grandchildren, Kari Baker, Kellen Smathers, Kayla Shade, Keith Baker, and Christopher Denny; and her 6 great-grandchildren. She is additionally survived by her 3 brothers, Larry Shreffler, Dick Shreffler, and Pete Shreffler; and her 6 sisters, Barb Lynn, Pat Wenner, Darlene Weaver, Connie Weaver, Ann Beck, and Joan Amsler.

At the family’s convenience, a memorial service for Shirley will be held at a later date.

To send online condolences or cards, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.


