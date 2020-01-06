Timothy P. Srock, 67, of Oil City passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at UPMC Hamot in Erie after a battle with cancer.

He was born on February 12, 1952, in Philipsburg PA. and was the son of the late Richard and Doris Haines Srock.

Timothy graduated from Kane Area High School.

He worked many years at Davidson McNair Lumber.

Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting, walking, fixing things, growing his vegetables, and exploring nature.

He is survived by his daughters Crystal Karasinski of Oil City and Bonita Howe of Oil City; and grandchildren Christopher Huff, Autumn Huff, Bethany Srock, Brandon Mortimer, Christopher Howe Jr., Brenda Show, and Andrew King.

Tim is also survived by a sister Sandy Youkers of Oil City and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by siblings Clifford Srock, Bonita Kibbie, and a sister in law Marguarete Srock.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

