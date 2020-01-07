A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight – Snow showers likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Southwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – Snow showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 28. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Rain likely, mainly after 3am. Cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday – Showers. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday – Showers. High near 59. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night – Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Monday – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

