Boys’ Basketball: Orton (37 Points) Out Guns Vogle (30 Points) as A-C Valley Beats Union

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Levi Orton exploded for 37 points while adding 18 rebounds to lead A-C Valley past Union, 72-65, for a road KSAC North victory.

(Photo of A-C Valley’s Levi Orton. Orton had 37 points and 18 rebounds in the Falcons win over Union Monday. Photo by Ann Butler)

The 37 points for Orton, who hit 14 shots from the field while going 9 of 13 from the line and scoring 13 points in the fourth quarter and 22 in the second half, are tied for the second-most in his career and marks the third time this season he has topped 30 points in a game. He is averaging 26.3 points per contest.

Eddie Stevanus also had a double-double for the Falcons with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Eli Penny, who was 5 of 7 from the line in the fourth quarter, added nine tallies.

Karter Vogle scored a career-high 30 points for Union while adding six rebounds and four steals. Caden Rainey added 13 points for the Golden Knights with Truman Vereb scoring 10.

KANE 56, CLARION 54

CLARION, Pa. – Kane held off two late chances by Clarion to pick up a 56-54 non-conference road win.

Trailing by the two points in the final seconds, Hunter Craddock missed the front end of a 1-and-1 for the Bobcats, but Clarion was able to tie up the rebound with the possession arrow in its favor.

Following a timeout, Nick Frederick missed a shot on the block with about three seconds left allowing Kane to escape with the win.

The Wolves started slow and trailed 18-10 late in the first quarter before using an 18-0 run to take a 30-25 halftime lead.

Clarion fought back and cut the deficit to three, 40-37, going to the fourth quarter.

Zuke Smith led Kane with 21 points and 15 rebounds. Chad Greville added 13 points and Mason Zuzck had 11 points, including hitting three 3-pointers. One of those threes was a key triple in the fourth quarter.

Cal German exploded for a game-high 31 points for Clarion while making 13 shots – one 3-pointer, and going 4-for-5 from the free-throw line. Frederick added 12 points for the Bobcats.

