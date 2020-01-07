Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Panzanella

Make this flavorful salad for lunch or as a side for dinner!

Sweet Potato Panzanella

Ingredients

2 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes

4 cups cubed French bread

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 cups fresh baby spinach

1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup minced fresh basil

1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 450°.

~Place sweet potatoes and water to cover in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, just until tender, eight to 12 minutes. Drain; cool slightly.

~Meanwhile, toss bread cubes with two tablespoons oil, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly in an ungreased 15x10x1-in. pan. Bake until golden brown, about five minutes.

~Transfer to a large bowl; cool slightly. Add spinach, onion, herbs, and sweet potatoes to toasted bread.

~In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and remaining oil. Drizzle over salad; toss gently to combine.

