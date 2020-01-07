 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sweet Potato Panzanella

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Make this flavorful salad for lunch or as a side for dinner!

Sweet Potato Panzanella

Ingredients

2 cups cubed peeled sweet potatoes
4 cups cubed French bread
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
4 cups fresh baby spinach
1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
1/4 cup minced fresh basil
1/4 cup minced fresh cilantro
1/3 cup red wine vinegar

Directions

~Preheat oven to 450°.

~Place sweet potatoes and water to cover in a large saucepan; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cook, covered, just until tender, eight to 12 minutes. Drain; cool slightly.

~Meanwhile, toss bread cubes with two tablespoons oil, salt, and pepper. Spread evenly in an ungreased 15x10x1-in. pan. Bake until golden brown, about five minutes.

~Transfer to a large bowl; cool slightly. Add spinach, onion, herbs, and sweet potatoes to toasted bread.

~In a small bowl, whisk together vinegar and remaining oil. Drizzle over salad; toss gently to combine.


