Clarion Hospital Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Hospital has welcomed its New Year’s Baby.

(PICTURED: Emerie from left to right are Mackenzie Mellon, Josh Mellon, Nicole Mellon, Quinton Mellon. Photo provided by Clarion Hospital.)

A sweet baby girl, Emerie Marie Mellon, was welcomed into the world by parents Josh and Nicole Mellon, of Tionesta, on January 2 at 7:53 a.m.

She weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz. and was measured at 21 inches long.

Emerie is being welcomed home by two siblings Mackenzie and Quinton.

She is the first baby of the New Year at Clarion Hospital.

