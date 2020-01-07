 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion Hospital Welcomes First Baby of the New Year

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

Mellon Family with EmerieCLARION, Pa. – Clarion Hospital has welcomed its New Year’s Baby.

(PICTURED: Emerie from left to right are Mackenzie Mellon, Josh Mellon, Nicole Mellon, Quinton Mellon. Photo provided by Clarion Hospital.)

A sweet baby girl, Emerie Marie Mellon, was welcomed into the world by parents Josh and Nicole Mellon, of Tionesta, on January 2 at 7:53 a.m.

She weighed 8 lbs. 1 oz. and was measured at 21 inches long.

Emerie is being welcomed home by two siblings Mackenzie and Quinton.

She is the first baby of the New Year at Clarion Hospital.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.