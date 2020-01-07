Cold First Half Hurts Clarion U. Men’s Basketball in Loss at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. – In a tale of two halves, the Clarion Golden Eagles fell on the road to Seton Hill Monday night 60-49 in a PSAC men’s basketball matchup.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

The loss drops the Golden Eagles to 2-11 overall and 1-6 in the PSAC.

Clarion didn’t start out with the best shooting night in the first half, shooting 25% including 1 of 5 from three-point range. The Griffins led by as many as 20 in the first half, but Clarion managed to claw their way back in the back end of the first half trailing by 15 heading into the break 30-15.

In the second half, the Blue and Gold cut the lead down to as little as 10 but the first-half lead that Seton Hill built was too big of a feat. The Golden Eagles outscored the Griffins 34-30 in the second half on 10-26 shooting but the three-ball proved to be the difference with Seton Hill shooting 43% from beyond the arc in the second frame.

Only two Golden Eagles scored in double digits, with Mason Mraz and Elijah Cottrill leading the way with 10 apiece. Mraz finished the game with eight boards and one steal, while Cottrill finished the night with two rebounds, two assists and a steal.

The freshman duo of Aaron Hilzendeger and Jordan Agyemang added seven points and six points respectively on the night.

On the night Clarion shot 32% from the field and a solid 72% from the charity stripe.

The win tonight marks the first PSAC win of the year for Seton Hill and improves their record to 2-8, 1-6.

Clarion will be back in action on Wednesday when they host Mercyhurst for a PSAC matchup. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

