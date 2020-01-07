Despite Strong Game from Hegedus, Clarion U. WBB Falls at Seton Hill

GREENSBURG, Pa. – The Clarion women’s basketball team kept it tight for three of the four quarters, but a big effort by Seton Hill in the third quarter put the Griffins over the Golden Eagles by a 75-50 score on Monday.

(Photo of Clarion’s Emily Hegedus. Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Clarion (3-10, 1-6 PSAC) will try to rebound with three straight games at home, starting on Wednesday against Mercyhurst.

At first, it looked like the Golden Eagles and Griffins would stay close for the duration of the game, with Clarion outscoring Seton Hill 16-12 in the first quarter and trailing by just two points at the halftime break. Seton Hill came out strong in the third quarter, though, posting a big run to extend their lead over Clarion. The Golden Eagles outscored the Griffins in the fourth quarter but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Emily Hegedus had a strong all-around game, recording the team-highs with 11 points and nine rebounds in just 24 minutes of action. Celeste Ryman also cracked double-digits in scoring, adding 10 points, four rebounds and four assists, and Yasmin Lewis contributed eight points and seven rebounds.

Clarion opened the game on a 6-0 run with Hegedus, Ryman and Lewis all scoring in succession to put the pressure on the Griffins. Seton Hill responded with an 8-0 run of their own to take the lead, but Yndiah Bobo tied it by going coast to coast off a defensive rebound and scoring and then dished to Hegedus to convert an and-one and make it 13-5. Lewis made it a six-point game by converting a feed from Emily Brown, laying it in with 19 seconds left, and the Golden Eagles led by four points heading into the first break.

The action continued back-and-forth in the second quarter, with Sydney Rabold tying the game less than three minutes into the period. Emily Brown put Clarion back ahead with a three-pointer near the halfway point, and Ryman added a free throw at the 1:23 mark to give the Golden Eagles their final lead of the night at 25-24. Katie Nolan scored with mere seconds left in the half to make it 28-26 heading into the halftime break.

The greatest damage to Clarion’s cause came in the third quarter, as the Griffins went on a 32-8 tear to essentially put the game out of reach. Their lead hit 30 at one point in the fourth quarter.

