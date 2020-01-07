Featured Local Job: Mechanic Entry 3 – 2nd Shift

Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. has an opening for a Mechanic Entry 3 – 2nd Shift.

Job Summary:

The purpose of this position is to become proficient at inspection, diagnosing, adjusting, repairing and maintaining heavy equipment and transportation vehicles including cars; light; medium and heavy trucks; paving and earthmoving equipment. This hourly non-exempt position will work under direct supervision of Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader.

Essential Functions:

Troubleshoot, diagnose, repair, and rebuild all system failures on mobile equipment.

Generate report of parts necessary and time required to complete project.

Safely operate equipment for diagnosing and testing purposes.

Accurately generate in a timely manner all repair work orders.

Proactively communicate with Shop Superintendent or Shop Leader concerning equipment and job-related projects.

Maintain safe and organized work area.

Perform cleanup at end of day or when job is completed, including cleaning tools and putting tools in proper storage.

Consistently work on personal growth plan.

Exercise proper care and maintenance of company equipment.

Frequently work more than 40 hours per week. Occasionally work non-traditional hours including day shift, 2nd Shift, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Occasional out of town travel is required.

Perform additional assignments per supervisor’s direction.

Safely perform all essential functions.

Knowledge of:

Methods, materials, tools and equipment used in repairing and maintaining mobile equipment.

Computer skills.

Construction operations.

Ability to:

Operate tools and equipment used to repair equipment.

Take and follow instructions.

Ability to learn and follow GOH Company policies and procedures.

Qualifications:

Must have a valid driver’s license for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer Class B CDL for state in which you reside with acceptable driving record per company minimum standards for drivers.

Prefer State Inspection License

Must possess tools needed to complete assigned projects.

Must have some knowledge and competency in each of the following: troubleshooting techniques, hydraulic principles and systems, power and drive train principles, machine electronics, cutting and welding processes, fuel systems.

Education:

High school graduate or equivalent.

Prefer completion of Heavy Equipment/Diesel Technology program from an accredited vocational or technical school.

Experience:

Prefer one year of experience as a heavy equipment or truck technician.

Required Annual Training:

Preferred Mack Brakes – PM Service

Preferred Hydraulics

Preferred CDL

Preferred PA Inspection

Safety

MSHA (if applicable)

Physical Requirements:

Ability to work with fuel and other petroleum products.

Ability to lift and carry up to 50 pounds.

Ability to physically climb on and off equipment safely.

Ability to work in shop or field environment and tolerate exposure to dust, welding fumes, exhaust fumes, cold temperatures, noise and confined spaces.

Ability to wear all required personal protective equipment.

The specific statements shown in each section of this description are not intended to be all-inclusive. They represent typical elements and criteria considered necessary to perform the job successfully.

Apply at https://www.goh-inc.com/careers/

