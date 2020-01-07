 

Garbarino Sworn into Clarion Borough Council; Leadership Positions Chosen

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

zack-garboCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Zach Garbarino was sworn into the Clarion Borough Council, and council leadership positions were chosen at the Council reorganization meeting held prior to its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at the Clarion Free Library.

Newly elected mayor Brett Whitling administered the oath of office to Garbarino.

Carol Lapinto was reelected as the Council President, while Jason Noto was elected as the vice-president and Rachel Roberts as the Council Pro Tem.

In addition, John Marshall was reappointed as the Clarion Borough solicitor, Linda LaVan-Preston was reappointed as Clarion Borough secretary, Todd Colosimo was reappointed Clarion Borough treasurer, William Peck IV was reappointed Clarion Borough police chief, and Scott Sharrar was reappointed Clarion Borough zoning officer.

Tim Magrini was also appointed to the vacancy board.

During the regular meeting, the following council members were named to committees.

PUBLIC WORKS

Jason Noto – chairperson
Rose Logue

PUBLIC SAFETY

Ben Aaron – chairperson
Brenda Sanders-DeDe

ZONING

Rachel Robers – chairperson
Zach Garbarino

RECREATION

Rachel Roberts – chairperson
Ben Aaron


